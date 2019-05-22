Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Mr. Fred Jamee as the Company's Vice President of Regulatory and Compliance. Within this role, Mr. Jamee will ensure Vivera meets and exceeds all compliance standards mandated by industry regulations and best practices.

"I was attracted to Vivera's mission of focusing on non-addictive therapies for patients," said Mr. Jamee. "I've been successful in helping companies build quality systems from the ground up for nearly 40 years -- it's my passion. When I was approached with the opportunity to oversee quality assurance and product validation on products that could influence a positive change surrounding the opioid crisis, I knew I wanted to be part of it."

Prior to joining Vivera, Mr. Jamee was the Chief Quality Officer and Senior Vice President of Quality at Robinson Pharmaceuticals, where staff qualifications, facilities, manufacturing equipment, production processes, and ingredients are routinely inspected by state and federal regulatory authorities, as well as third-party auditors.

"I've visited and audited thousands of manufacturing facilities throughout my career and while compliance comes with a cost, there are procedures that must be followed with steps that are in place for a reason," added Mr. Jamee. "I consider myself an extension of the FDA and I hold myself to its high standards when it comes to product safety and product quality."

"With his vast experience and dedication to quality, we are excited to have Mr. Jamee on board," said Dr. Stephen J. McColgan, Chief Medical Officer of Vivera Pharmaceuticals. "As regulations around cannabidiol (CBD)-based products continue to evolve, we can rely on his expertise to build our quality systems, and to achieve our business goals."

Mr. Jamee is a graduate of California State University, Fresno where he earned a Master's Degree in Science. He is also a member of the American Society for Quality.



About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

