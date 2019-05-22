sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,127 Euro		-0,003
-2,46 %
WKN: A1JWLQ ISIN: CA29766C1068 Ticker-Symbol: 1ET 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,122
0,162
15:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP
ETHOS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ETHOS GOLD CORP0,127-2,46 %