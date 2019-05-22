Ozop Surgical Corp.: Ozop Surgical Corp to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSC), a provider of premium surgical devices in the rapidly growing field of minimally invasive spine surgery today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5th at 10:20am PST. Michael Chermak, CEO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever- growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers. For more information please visit www.ozopsurgical.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

"This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company's control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law."

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Ted Haberfield

President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(760) 755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ozop Surgical Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546102/Ozop-Surgical-Corp-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational