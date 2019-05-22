Nigeria Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach Over NGN 200 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Trends

The future of Nigeria baby food market looks quite promising given the positive growth and development indicators such as high birth rate and fertility rate, increasing purchasing power of people, increase in number of working mothers, growing awareness among parents about baby nutrition.

baby food market looks quite promising given the positive growth and development indicators such as high birth rate and fertility rate, increasing purchasing power of people, increase in number of working mothers, growing awareness among parents about baby nutrition. The receptiveness/adoption of parents towards innovative and new baby food products has increased. Parents have begun focusing on taste along with nutrition from baby foods. This has encouraged the demand for flavored baby foods and other variants besides products which were solely based on cereals in Nigeria .

. The shift towards organic baby food is being observed on the back of increasing health awareness among parents and rising purchasing power of households. Many new local companies have entered the market with their own organic baby food products for different income groups.

The government of Nigeria has very specific requirements to be fulfilled to be able to import food into the country. Specific norms for manufacturing, packaging, labeling and others are required to be met to be able to import and sell food in the Nigerian market. Also rigid regulations have also been passed over the marketing and promotion of these food products in Nigeria and any violations involves huge penalties. These regulations might act as a hindrance in operations for both existing and potential players in the baby food market of Nigeria .

Product Innovation: Emergence of few local players in the market has resulted in introduction of new products in each segment, from flavored dried baby food to non cereal based food to organic baby food. There is shift in terms of product position as well with change in packaging which suits different demands of the consumers. Many international companies now also see the potential to introduce products from their international portfolios which were not introduced earlier in the market with increased demand for baby food products in the country.

Newer baby food products such as specialized baby food for infants with allergies, colic, premature babies, regurgitation and other such issues might be launched in near future.

Growing Milk Formula Demand: The market share of milk formula products such as standard, growing-up are expected to increase significantly in future. Special baby milk for underweight, lactose intolerant babies is very small in Nigeria as there is not much issue in Nigeria regarding lactose intolerant babies. This is not expected to increase much in the future either. Mothers during pregnancy are also more aware nowadays on what nutrition to intake for the baby, leading to lesser babies being born that need special milk.

Regional Demand: South East regions are expected to contribute towards the increasing demand for baby food products in Nigeria. South West & South-South has higher level of education. The level of poverty is low in South region compared to Northern region. Most women don't hold regular jobs, and hence less use of milk formula and other baby food. Personal disposable income, literacy rate and employment opportunities and product availability are some of the main differentiating factors which could affect the adoption of baby food in different regions in Nigeria.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Nigeria Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Milk Formulae (Standard, Follow-On, Growing-Up Milk Formula), Dried Baby Food (Cereal Based and Others -Meat/Fish, Fruits & Vegetable and Nuts), Prepared/ Ready to Eat Baby Food and Other Baby Food; By Organic Baby Food; By Channel (Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, and Online" believe that the baby food industry will witness a boost in the number of consumers with rising number of millennial parents, higher birth rate and fertility rate and increased disposable income in the country. The sale of the baby food has been positively impacted by strategic advertising, innovative packaging of the products and increasing female workforce. The market is expected to register positive CAGR of 11.6% in terms of the revenue generated during the review period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered:

By Food Category:

Dried Baby Food

Cereal Based



Others -Meat/Fish, Fruits & Vegetable and Nuts



Milk Formula

Standard Milk Formula,



Follow-On Milk Formula



Growing-Up Milk Formula



Prepared Baby Food

Other Baby Food

By Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers & Grocers

Supermarkets

Internet Retailing

By Ingredient:

Inorganic

Organic

By Regions:

South West

South East

South South

North Central

North West

Key Target Audience:

Baby Food Manufacturers

Baby Product Distributors

Baby Food Distributors

Government Agencies

Baby Food Retailers

NGOs supporting Baby Health

Pharmaceutical Stores

Online Sales and Retailing Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

- 2013-2018 Forecast Period - 2018-2023E

Companies Covered:

Nestle

Friesland Campina

Danone

Nutrimental

Abbott

Promasidor

Kraft Heinz

Plum Organics

August Secrets

Baby Grubz

Tiger Brand

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Ecosystem of Nigeria Baby Food Market

Nigeria Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis of Nigeria Baby Food Market

Nigeria Baby Food Market Size, 2013-2018

Nigeria Baby Food Market Segmentation

Trends and Developments in Nigeria Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Issues and Challenges in the Nigeria Baby Food Market

Decision Making Criteria for Customers While Purchasing a Baby Food Product

Regulations in Nigeria Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market SWOT Analysis of Nigeria Baby Food Market

Competitive Landscape in Nigeria Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Nigeria Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023(E)

Analyst Recommendations in Nigeria Baby Food Market

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/baby-care/nigeria-baby-food-market/204156-95.html

Related Reports:

Turkey Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Infant Milk Formulae (Standard, Follow-On, Growing-Up and Special Baby Milk Formula), Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food; Organic Baby Food

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the baby food market in Turkey. The report also covers ecosystem of the market, stakeholders, market overview and genesis, value chain analysis, market size in terms of revenue, segmentation by food category, nature, age group and channels of distribution, trends and developments, issues and challenges, snapshot on emerging baby foods, decision making criteria for consumers, government regulations, SWOT analysis and competitive landscape. The report then concludes with market projections for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions to be taken before entering the market.

The baby food market of Turkey is in its growth stage. The market displayed a strong competitive scenario where international players that hold majority stake are trying to sustain their existing market share while domestic players are trying to increase their market penetration. The baby food market of Turkey is primarily import oriented in nature. It is also very receptive to newness and innovations for instance, application based baby food i.e. baby food designed specifically for infants dealing with various body and health issues have gained a lot of popularity in the country. Goat milk formula products were also witnessed to emerge during the review period. Despite the fact that government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers, the baby food market displayed consistent growth over the years.

Australia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Organic Baby Food), By Region and By Channels of Distribution

The report titled provides information on Baby Food market segmentation by category (Milk Formula, Dried baby food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), by Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula),by Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12+ Months), by Nature (Inorganic Food and Organic Food),by Region (New south Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory) and by Channel of Distribution (Supermarkets, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Internet Retailing, Discounters, Other Foods Non Grocery Specialists, Convenience Stores and Forecourt Retailers). Company Profiles of Major Players in Australia Baby Food Market (Nestle SA, Danone Group, Aspen Pharmacare and Other Companies (Kraft Heinz, Bellamy's Australia Ltd., A2 Milk Co. and others) have been covered in the publication. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations.

Egypt Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Food Category (Milk Formula - (Standard Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food) and by Distribution Channel (Health and Beauty Stores, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online Sales)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Baby food market in Egypt. The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. Egypt baby food market is still in its growth stage with retail revenue increasing at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2012-2018. Due to a majority of international players, it has been an import oriented market. There has been a vast demand for innovative products such as camel milk based baby food. Due to high level of malnutrition among infants, increasing number of parents has preferred baby food to fulfill their child's nutritional requirements. Also, there has been a shift to organic baby food products as they minimize child's exposure to harmful chemicals and elements.

Albeit government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers; the baby food market has shown consistent growth over the years due to lack of paid maternity leaves to women in the working sector.

UAE Baby Food Market Outlook to 2022 - By Category (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Inorganic and Organic Baby Food, By Region (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the baby food market in the UAE. The report also covers the overall market size in terms of revenue and sales volume, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the UAE Baby food market.

The baby food market of UAE is still in its growth stage. The market displayed a strong competitive scenario where international players that hold majority of the stake are constantly trying to increase their existing market share. The UAE Baby Food market has majorly been an import dominated market. The market is receptive to newness and innovations for instance, camel milk based baby food products and halal baby food products have gained a lot of popularity in the country. Despite the fact that government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers and economic impact due to oil price shock of mid 2014 that continued till 2015, the baby food market has shown consistent growth.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249