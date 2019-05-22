The rendering of Chinlink International Centre



HONG KONG, May 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinlink International Holdings Limited ("Chinlink", HKSE Stock Code: 0997) and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") and WeWork, the world's leading community, space and service provider, are pleased to announce that WeWork will open a new space in Chinlink International Centre (CIC), a commercial development project under the flagship of Chinlink in Xi'an.Strategically situated at the heart of the Xi'an Economic and Technological Development Zone ("XET Development Zone"), CIC is highly accessible to the adjacent offices of the People's Government of Xi'an Municipality and the XET Development Zone Management Committee, the Xi'an North Railway Station which is one of the largest high-speed railway stations in China, and China (Shaanxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone. CIC has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 55,000 square metres that comprises a 25-storey high-quality office tower and a 4-storey commercial complex. CIC is ready for occupation in mid-2019. Inspired by the historical and ancient cultural legacy of Xi'an, CIC incorporates the "scenic landscape" design concept in its exterior form by integrating the Chinese scenic nature and modern architecture elements which gives CIC a very unique image. Equipped with high-quality building materials, intelligent hi-tech facilities and wide range of amenities, CIC will become a symbol of modern office, offering ideal space for work, recreation and social activities for innovative companies in finance and technology, and start-up entrepreneurs with creative business ideas. CIC is posed to serve as a hub for the development of innovative-oriented economies in XET Development Zone in Xi'an.WeWork's 3-storey space in CIC can provide over 1,000 desks. With CIC's superior location, comfortable working environment and supporting facilities, WeWork will reinvent the space for office and community for Xi'an's start-ups, medium-sized companies and Fortune 500 companies with excellent environment for networking and business development.Mr. Siu Wai Yip, Executive Director of Chinlink, said, "CIC is an ingenious project showcasing the Group's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. We are delighted that CIC is a chosen venue by a large multinational corporation like WeWork to be their pioneer project base in Xi'an. In recent years, 'sharing economy' is flourishing in many parts of the world and the Xi'an governments is highly supportive to 'sharing economy' related businesses. WeWork in CIC will provide an international platform in Xi'an to attract talents of diverse cultures and aspirations, offering a favourable environment for the exchanges of ideas and expertise, sharing of resources to facilitate creativity, collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship in Xi'an and across the Shaanxi Province. With CIC's location advantage and accessibility, its modern elegant architectural design and comprehensive amenities, best-in-class property management services provided by Cushman & Wakefield, CIC stands out from the crowd in Xi'an. WeWork as an anchor tenant is a strong validation of CIC's competitive positioning and the importance of XET Development Zone being an up-and-coming major CBD in Xi'an."Mr. Conan Quan, General Manager of WeWork North China, said, "WeWork had a foothold in Asia and Greater China since 2016 and expanded rapidly. We have established over 70 locations in 8 cities within three years' time in Greater China. In the early stage of site selection, we used the market data collected from our extensive market researches conducted to validate our selection. The international image and uniqueness of CIC, together with the high-quality construction, communal sky garden and other environmentally friendly and modern design facilities, all these match perfectly with WeWork's positioning and image. Adhering to our mission to create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living, we will bring subversive collaborative work space to local startups, small and medium-sized companies and large enterprises in Xi'an, enrich their communication and unlock their potential so as to promote innovative industries in Xi'an. What's more important is WeWork has a global network with 466,000 members scattered across 28 countries and 105 cities, and this can help Xi'an connect to the rest of the world and enhance its innovation output to attract more international attention. Besides, it can also elevate Xi'an's innovation to the world-class standard and establish a sustainable ecosystem to bring momentum for its urban development."About Chinlink International Holdings LimitedChinlink International Holdings Limited is a listed company on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0997). Chinlink provides comprehensive financial services such as investment banking, asset management, private equity, financing guarantee, finance lease, factoring, supply chain finance, and money lending to our clients in China, Hong Kong and across the world. The Company also invests and operates large-scale trade and logistics parks, warehouses, wholesale retail shopping malls, and commercial office building. For more information, please visit www.chinlinkint.com.About WeWorkWeWork provides its members around the world with space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings. From startups and freelancers to small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, our community is united by a desire for our members to create meaningful work and lead meaningful lives - to be a part of something greater than ourselves. Co-founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York City in 2010, WeWork is a privately held company with over 10,000 employees.About WeWork Greater ChinaDebuting in Greater China and Asia with its first opening of WeWork Yanping Lu in 2016, WeWork's swift expansions led quickly to its first Hong Kong location, WeWork Tower 535, on September 1, 2016. Followed by continuous growth in Greater China, WeWork is also on a mission towards supporting the nation's "created in China? transformational journey from factory to laboratory. Together with the support of partners and members in Greater China, WeWork is rapidly at the forefront of innovating the future of work right here in this vibrant market.WeWork currently has 70+ operational locations in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Wuhan. In 2018, WeWork entered three new cities in China. In addition, WeWork will accelerate its growth to cities such as Nanjing, Suzhou, Xi'an, Tianjin and more within 2019.Source: Chinlink International Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.