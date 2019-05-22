Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature MARBLE FINANCIAL on the BNN Bloomberg Channel beginning MAY 25 & 26, Saturday & Sunday, throughout the day and evenings. View link: https://www.b-tv.com/marble-financial-credit-rebuilding-ceo-clip-90sec/

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes: Thomson Reuters Terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV:

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites. Contact info@b-tv.com

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44941