Purchasing and procurement form the foundation of a strong and collaborative relationship with suppliers. Procurement involves the acquisition of products and services; whereas, purchasing is a subset of procurement that helps improve the bottom line of the organization. This makes it vital for companies to understand the basics of two functions and devise strategies to efficiently execute them.

At SpendEdge, we understand that procurement and purchasing are complicated processes and form an integral part of business functions. However, many times these terms are misunderstood and used interchangeably. Through this blog, we have offered a comprehensive overview of the core differences between purchasing and procurement to help companies plan their strategies more efficiently.

Difference between Procurement and Purchasing:

#1 Strategic Sourcing

Procurement deals require a complete analysis of costs, taxes, tariffs, and delivery methods and proper strategy before execution. On the contrary, purchasing processes focuses on delivering materials to the buyers within the given time frame and doesn't need much of a strategy or planning.

#2 Spend Management

Procurement and purchasing varies a lot in terms of managing spend. Procurement conducts a proper spend analysis and analyzes expenditure data to monitor efficiency whereas purchasing is confined to normal transactions. It simply pays for goods and services.

#3 Supplier Capability

The procurement experts monitor suppliers and meticulously observe the complete process to find ways to improve it. They select vendors, inspect the quality of goods, and evaluate potential suppliers to ensure timely delivering of goods for the organization. However, purchasing departments engage with vendors they are already associated with.

