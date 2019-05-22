Booth 271, Boston Convention Exhibition Center, Boston, MA.

June 4-6, 2019

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, will exhibit at the IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS), the premier annual international meeting for technologists involved in all aspects of microwave theory and practice which takes place at the Boston Convention Exhibition Center, Boston, MA. from June 4-6 (conference runs June 2-7) 2019.

Featuring at the show will be a 13-model family of PXI 8GHz solid-state RF switchesincluding SPDT, SP4T, SP6T, SP8T, SP16T and 4x4 Matrix devices. Pickering Interfaces' series 40-88xA high-performance switch family now covers10MHz to 8GHz in the modular PXI format for easy system integration. All units feature automatic termination of unused switch channels, up to +36 dBm input power handling and excellent RF performance characteristics.

Pickering will also be showing its USB/LXI chassis family including the 60-104 2-slot chassis and 60-105 4-slot chassis. These chassis offer a small, lightweight form/factor for portable, benchtop and space restrictive applications. Both chassis are controlled remotely via USB 3 or 1000-BaseT Ethernet, allowing switching to be sited close to the Device Under Test (DUT), thereby minimizing cable lengths and preserving RF performance. The 60-105 chassis will be shown containing 3 x SP4T and 3 x SP6T 26.5GHz switches, demonstrating the flexibility of this modular chassis when used in conjunction with Pickering's range of around 250 PXI RF/microwave switch modules.

Pickering's larger 60-103B LXI 18-slot rack-mount chassis will showcase a variety of the company's high performance PXI RF and microwave switch modules, from 300MHz to 65GHz, including several terminated switches, where unused channels are automatically terminated in 50? for more consistent RF performance. Most of the microwave switches shown have LEDs on the front panels to show the energized switch paths a very useful feature when debugging test programs.

Other products of Pickering's RF/Microwave product family will also be available to view, such as the 40-745-117 RF switch module and the 40-785-521-T terminated switch prominently displayed.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor.

For more information, visit www.pickeringtest.com.

