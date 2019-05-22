Messagepoint Inc. has been named as a leading provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions in the Aspire Leaderboard for the second consecutive year. The Aspire Leaderboard is a positioning grid ranking 22 vendors across the CCM industry according to their capabilities, vision and market presence. In addition to being selected as an overall CCM leader, Messagepoint leads in both the Business Authoring and Content Intelligence categories.

"Messagepoint is putting a strong focus on Content Intelligence capabilities, with artificial intelligence and machine learning becoming the backbone of its CCM platform," said Kaspar Roos, CEO and founder, Aspire. "Messagepoint's aim is to utilize Content Intelligence to easily migrate legacy content, optimize content and automate key aspects of content management to help business users create more consistent, higher quality communications. These capabilities address key pain points that have represented significant barriers to both modernization and optimization of the customer experience."

Messagepoint recently announced the unveiling of the Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered capability within its award-winning cloud-based CCM platform. The new AI-powered engine is leveraged when migrating legacy content into the SaaS-based Messagepoint platform, when cleaning up existing content libraries and continuously through new assisted authoring capabilities. The Messagepoint platform enables organizations in financial services, insurance, healthcare and other industries to enhance customer experience with optimized customer-facing communications across print and digital channels.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a CCM leader by Aspire," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. "Messagepoint continues to bring innovative solutions to the CCM market that are purpose-built to solve some of the biggest problems companies face in managing legacy content and creating consistent, compelling omni-channel customer experiences. As an organization, we remain focused on making it easy for marketers and customer servicing teams to deliver better customer experiences."

