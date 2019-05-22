Aurora Mobile Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JG), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced its stock will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of small stocks in China's market. With 233 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the China equity universe.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "I'm proud to have been added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index which I believe is in recognition of the leading role we play in our business sector, the high-standards of corporate governance we maintain, and the enormous growth potential our mobile big data solutions platform is benefiting from. We will continue to invest in expanding our market share and platform in order to drive long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders."

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, and a pioneer in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora Mobile has accumulated data from approximately 1.08 million mobile applications that have utilized the Company's developer services and nearly 19.8 billion installations of the Company's software development kits (SDKs), with monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.04 billion, as of December 2018. Based on Aurora Mobile's vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora Mobile strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

