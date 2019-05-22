Frost & Sullivan Sheds Light On Innovations In The Oilfield Supply Chain

Join a panel of energy experts for a complimentary Hot Topic Breakfast as they discuss why supply chain is the lowest hanging fruit to drive down well costs

SANTA CLARA, California, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation and radical innovation are increasingly becoming useful tools to combat the constant battle of cutting costs and improving recovery rates in upstream oil and gas. As a result, innovations in oilfield supply chain are being eyed as the greatest opportunity for disruption as supply chains have the most moving parts and employ numerous manual processes that have the potential to be automated.

Frost & Sullivan's Oil & Gas Innovation Council invites you to join Ethan Smith, VP, Oil & Gas at Frost & Sullivan, and a panel of experts as they discuss which emerging technologies, best practices, new business models, and leading companies will shape the future of upstream oil and gas at our upcoming Hot Topic Breakfast, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM CDT at Embassy Suites Energy Corridor in Houston, Texas.

To register for the complimentary event, please visit: http://frost.ly/3h2

"Oilfield supply chain is grossly inefficient, outdated and ripe for disruption. After years of looking the other way, Wall Street is finally putting pressure on operators to focus on efficiency and margins rather than production growth," said Smith. "Supply chain innovations will likely make the greatest impact to drive down the cost curve."

Key takeaways include:

Discover which technologies will reduce supply chain costs in the next 5 years.

Explore which startup companies will make the greatest impact on oilfield supply chain.

Learn which operators are leading the adoption of supply chain innovation.

Receive an in-depth understanding of the Oil & Gas Innovation Council's mission.

About the Oil & Gas Innovation Council

The Frost & Sullivan Oil & Gas Innovation Council spotlights innovations, business models, processes, and best practices that have the potential to reduce the complexity and inefficiencies of upstream oil & gas. The Council is the first member-driven, global executive network designed to help accelerate the pace of innovation in upstream oil & gas.

