The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Evolution Gaming Group AB (Evolution Gaming) held on April 26, 2019 approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The Ex-date is May 23, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Evolution Gaming (EVO). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726337