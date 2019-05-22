Van Lanschot Kempen: AGM adopts 2018 financial statements and approves reappointment of Willy Duron and Bernadette Langius as a member of the Supervisory Board

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 22 May 2019

The annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) has adopted the 2018 financial statements.

The AGM, which was held today in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, also approved all other resolutions put forward. The AGM agreed the proposed nomination of Willy Duron for a period of maximum two years and the proposed nomination of Bernadette Langius for a period of four years as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders also approved the proposed payment of a cash dividend of €1.45 per Class A ordinary share.

The full agenda and notes are available via vanlanschotkempen.com/AGM (https://www.vanlanschotkempen.com/en/financial/shareholders/2019) and the relevant dividend dates are listed below.



2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

24 May 2019 Ex-dividend date

27 May 2019 Record date

3 June 2019 2018 dividend payment

27 August 2019 Publication of 2019 half-year results

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

