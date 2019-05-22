Regulatory News:

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) shareholders was held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 in Lure, chaired by Etienne Frechin.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, including the following:

the 2018 parent company and consolidated financial statements were approved,

the dividend was set at €0.48 per share, entailing a 4.3% increase over the dividend paid out for 2017 and a payout ratio of 15.7%. The dividend will be made available for payment as from June 4, 2019,

the shareholders duly noted the resignation of François Frechin from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, after 44 years in office as family representative director.

The Board of Directors now comprises 8 members, of whom 38% are women and 50% are independent directors.

Detailed results of the voting will be published in the "Shareholders' Meeting" section of the Vetoquinol website from May 22, 2019.

Next update: First half 2019 sales and results, July 25, 2019 after market close

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At December 31, 2018 Vetoquinol employs 2,132 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

VETOQUINOL 34 rue du Chêne Sainte Anne Magny-Vernois 70204 Lure Cedex France

www.vetoquinol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005521/en/

Contacts:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Fanny TOILLON

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

KEIMA COMMUNICATION

Investor and Media Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne

Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr