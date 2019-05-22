Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (SIGT) has a value-biased, multi-asset investment strategy. It aims to generate average total returns of at least CPI +6% pa over the course of a typical investment cycle. Recent performance has been significantly enhanced by the holding in financial platform AJ Bell, whose shares have nearly trebled since listing in December 2018. This has more than offset the negative effects from SIGT's lack of exposure to US equities and safe-haven government bonds, which have performed relatively well. SIGT has a positive medium- and long-term track record versus its benchmark, despite growth rather than value stocks leading the markets in recent years. Performance has been helped by its c 30% exposure to specialist assets, which offer the potential for enhanced total returns, including high yields, supported by stable, inflation-linked income streams, along with lower volatility.

