Renewal of the terms of office of Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Jean-Pierre Kinet

Appointment of Danièle Guyot-Caparros as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), ("Onxeo" or "the Company"),a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held today approved all resolutions submitted to the vote.

The Ordinary General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Jean-Pierre Kinet.

Mr Joseph Zakrzewski, Chairman of the Board, whose term of office ended at the date of the General Meeting, had indicated that he did not wish to have the renewal of his term of office on the agenda of the meeting.

Ms Danièle Guyot-Caparros was appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors at the end of this meeting, which renewed her office, taking over Mr Joseph Zakrzewski as Chair of the Board, whose term of office ended at the date of the General Meeting.

Ms Danièle Guyot-Caparros has been an independent director of Onxeo and chairman of its audit committee since June 2013 and, since October 2015, was Senior Director, in charge of governance practices.

Joseph Zakrzewski, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, said: "I hand over my office as Chairman of the Board to Danièle today knowing that the employee team and my fellow members of the Board of Directors are well positioned to ensure the company's success in the future. I would like to thank them warmly for their work and determination in making Onxeo a success."

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, added: "I am much honored to hold this office at a time when the Company is executing major developments which are paving the way for future successes. I'm convinced that Onxeo has the means to become a leading player in oncology in the booming field of DNA damage response and I am delighted to continue contributing to this enterprise. "

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, concluded: "We are very pleased that Danièle is taking over the position of Chairman of the Onxeo Board of Directors. Her knowledge of the Company and her expertise in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors will be extremely valuable to Onxeo's strategic direction. I would also like to warmly thank Joseph for his support and contributions over the last years."

The result of the votes is available on the Company's website: www.onxeo.com.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA, a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status, and its strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study to evaluate AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors has confirmed the active doses and a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is designed to assess the safety and effectiveness of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatin, and carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

AsiDNA is the first compound generated from platON, the Company's proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides dedicated to generate new innovative compounds and broaden Onxeo's product pipeline. A new compound will begin preclinical trials in the first half of 2019.

Onxeo's portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US under the name Beleodaq (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2018 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 5, 2019 under number D.19-0282, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com).

