On 24 May 2010, Getlink SE (Paris:GET) entrusted Oddo BHF with the implementation of a liquidity agreement relating to ordinary shares of Getlink (ISIN Code FR0010533075) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and London.

Getlink SE and Oddo BHF have updated the liquidity agreement with the changes in the applicable regulations. The terms of the updated agreement are in accordance with the standard liquidity agreement produced by AMAFI (the French Financial Markets Association).

The agreement does not modify the means allocated to the liquidity agreement. As at 31 December 2018, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

420,000 Getlink ordinary shares

EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash

