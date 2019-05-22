Regulatory News:

Transgene's (Paris:TNG) shareholders held their Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO, to approve the company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and to vote on the other resolutions submitted to their approval.

At the Combined General Meeting, the shareholders have:

renewed the mandates of the following Board Members: Jean-Luc Bélingard, Antoine Béret, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Laurence Zitvogel;

appointed Hedi Ben Brahim as Board Member, and;

voted the other resolutions submitted, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

Hedi Ben Brahim, Board Member

Hedi Ben Brahim has been Director of the Immunotherapy Unit at Institut Mérieux since September 2018. A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Mines in Paris, he previously occupied varied positions within Vallourec Group and the public sector. Mr. Ben Brahim is responsible for developing Institut Mérieux's activities in the field of immunotherapy, the sector in which Transgene operates, and is Chairman of Board of ABL Inc.

