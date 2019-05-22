RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec: Verdict regarding legal proceedings

Zwolle, 22nd May 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces that the court has given a verdict in the legal proceedings as announced in a press release on the 26th April 2018. The claim for damage from the debtor against RoodMicrotec is set to 5,225 Euro by the court. RoodMicrotec already included a provision of 130,000 Euro in the books of 2018 which is now released.

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Zwolle, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

