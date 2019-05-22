Alcoholics Anonymous-Illinois: 46th Annual A.A. IL State Conference Lisle, IL Aug 9-11, 2019

LISLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / The A.A. IL State Conference, now in its 46th year, saw nearly 500 attendees last year when it was held in Decatur, IL. This summer, the three-day conference will be held August 9-11, 2019 at the Lisle-Naperville Sheraton, 3000 Warrenville, Rd., Lisle, IL 60532.

Alcoholics Anonymous has a two-fold primary purpose: to stay sober and to help other alcoholics achieve sobriety. Interestingly enough, however, the annual A.A. IL State Conference isn't only for those with a desire to stop drinking.

"While our primary aim is to deepen the recovery journey for current A.A. members, this conference is also held so community members can learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous and the disease of alcoholism in a supportive, non-judgmental environment," says District 43 Conference Co-Chair, George C. "We welcome those who may be curious about A.A. for themselves, those in Al-Anon (people affected by someone else's drinking) or Alateen (teens with an alcoholic parent), as well as professionals such as law enforcement, therapists, doctors, or those working in treatment centers."

In addition to a robust schedule of peer-led meetings on various topics such as getting through early sobriety, working the 12 Steps, and maintaining long-term sobriety, the conference will offer several panel discussions on a variety of topics, including bringing the A.A. message of recovery into treatment facilities, cooperating with professionals, and being young and sober.

Keynote speakers for this year's conference include men and women with long-term sobriety from Hinsdale, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Chesapeake, OH; Chicago, IL; and the New York General Service Office of A.A.

The conference also offers an ice cream social, dance, literature table, archives room to explore A.A. history, and plenty of opportunities for fellowship and fun.

General admission for the 3-day event is $25. Teens can attend free of charge. Participants may also attend a banquet on Saturday evening for an additional $40.

The deadline for online registration is August 1, 2019. Special room rates are available at the Lisle-Naperville Sheraton through July 10, 2019.

For more information about the 46th Annual A.A. IL State Conference August 9-11, 2019 and to register, visit us online: www.AAILCON.org

