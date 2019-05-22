Gainsight Launches Pulse+, The Online Media Platform for Customer Success Professional Development

Premium Offering Includes Industry Training and Certifications, Original Video Series, Exclusive Content and More

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019, announced today Pulse + , a digital subscription service for professional development, community, and career fellowship in the customer success industry. The subscription-based online media platform will combine premium eLearning and industry-grade certifications with exclusive content and behind-the-scenes stories of brands and thought leaders who exemplify the true spirit of customer success. Subscribers will have unlimited and exclusive access to a continuously-updated, year-round program of on-demand training, original video series, podcasts, and more. Pulse+ aims to develop and advance the careers of skilled and aspiring customer success professionals around the world.



In 2015, Gainsight created Customer Success University to help customer success professionals learn and apply new skills to their business through courses, certifications, and training. Since then, it has evolved as Pulse Academy to become the leading customer success training program, educating over 8,000 people globally. At the same time, the role of Customer Success Manager has seen a 736 percent increase since 2015 and is now one of the top 10 fastest growing professions according to LinkedIn. As a result, Gainsight launched Pulse+ to support and develop the careers of customer success professionals at scale and across the globe - a necessary step to keep up with the growth of the profession.

"We realized that it's important to foster a community of diverse perspectives and cutting-edge lessons from industry leaders and experienced practitioners who work every day on driving success for their customers," said Ruben Rabago, Chief Strategist of Pulse Customer Success Programs. "Pulse+ allows us to encapsulate this special-sauce into a learning experience that's on-demand and delivered at scale, bringing highly curated content and certification learning paths into the daily flow of work. This initiative is a purposeful commitment by Gainsight to continue to advance the customer success profession worldwide."

Pulse+ will offer courses in a broad range of customer success topics and areas of expertise, with new content added monthly. Initial courses will cover subjects including The Importance of Nailing the Handoffs, Product Must Be The Top Priority, and What to Present to your Board of Directors about CS. New courses will feature exclusive video series, supplemental materials, ask-me-anything sessions, peer discussions, and other related content to support meaningful educational experiences. The collection of content is designed to enable professionals with impactful learning through a curated selection of the top technical and business skills in the customer success industry.

Subscribers will also have access to:

Customer success training and certification: Subscribers can engage with customer success courses curated by subject matter experts and thought leaders, and then earn the most authoritative customer success certification in the industry.

Premium, expert-level content on industry best practices

New content every month for every skill level

Preferred VIP and discounted ticket prices for Pulse events worldwide.

"I would highly recommend that anyone interested to learn or grow their knowledge of CS consider investing in the GS Pulse+ program - they won't be disappointed." - Bryan W. Hochstein, Ph.D., Assistant Professor Of Marketing

"Although I've been a client success leader for several years, Pulse+ helped me create a consistent framework of industry best practices and terminology, and sparked new ideas that helped us move the needle as a team." - Shar Jordan, VP Of Client Experience, IBM

"Pulse Academy (included with Pulse+) is the most impactful investment we've ever made in our customer success team -- and, ultimately in our customers -- period. From "ah-ha" moments to take-home insights, we left with priceless lessons and materials that will guide our commitment to being a customer-centric business from the top-down." Paul M. Bernard, President and Chief Executive Officer, CallMiner

The annual subscription is priced at $75/month. To celebrate the release of Pulse+ at Pulse 2019, anyone signing up before May 31, 2019, will receive a 50% discount to the first year of their subscription. Pulse+ is powered by eLearning partners Intellum, Allen Interactions, and EdgePoint Learning.

About Gainsight: Gainsight is the leading SaaS solution helping companies retain customers and grow revenue by improving their customer success and product experience. The platform provides relevant customer information and predictive analytics and turns them into actionable insights that anticipate customer needs. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, GE Digital and Workday use Gainsight to increase retention, expansion, and advocacy at www.gainsight.com .