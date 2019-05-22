Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company"), announces that on May 8, 2019 the Ontario Securities Commission revoked the cease trade order previously issued for late filing of audited annual financial statements.

As a result of the cease trade order, the TSX Venture Exchange suspended trading in the shares of Mint and conducted a reinstatement review. That review has raised two filings which Mint must make and which Mint has undertaken to complete. In addition, the review has highlighted the absence of a second independent director for the audit committee and the board of directors. Mint is looking for that second independent director.

Mint expects that trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will reinstate on May 23, 2019.

Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. Forward-looking statements include the Company's expectation that trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will resume on May 23, 2019. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any delays in the issuance of a bulletin beyond May 21, 2019 by the TSX Venture Exchange permitting the resumption of trading. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally-certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

The Mint Corporation

Vishy Karamadam

647-352-0666

www.themintcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44966