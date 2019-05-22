Calino International Fashion Ltd.: "Sunrise Oriental" China's Original Fashion Design World Premiere

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / "Sunrise Oriental" China's Original Fashion Design World Premiere at Canners will be held on May 21, 2019 at Majestic Beach, the official main venue of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival in France. With the dream of China's Original Fashion Design showing on the international fashion stage, it will launch an international fashion dialogue across time and space. Mary Hu, the international independent designer, the initiator and the artistic director of the debut show, intends to focus on the global horizon through the stage of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival to present a "Sunrise Oriental" China's Original Fashion Show on sea with unique fashionable art.

The debut show on Maritime Floating Bridge Stage at Majestic Beach, the official main venue in Cannes France, will be a China's original show with unique artistic fashion. It will be backed by the human and natural landscape where the sea and the sky merged into one, supplemented by pure white, and extended to the 60-meter corridor stage in the sea. It gathers international supermodels lineup, and nearly 300 guests from the Global Film Festival, will perform a great Original China's Show with unique artistic fashion.

International independent designer Mary Hu, the theme of this release series is "Fashion without Borders". The series of works published continue the dress demands of different life scenes. The four dimensions of commuting, leisure, vacation and Party are used to interpret the dressers' yearning for a better life, fashion life attitude and the spiritual core of independent self-confidence. The works are based on cutting, lines, outlines and materials. Multi-latitude alternating manifestations, seamlessly linking the international popular horizon, in the international arena of global events, let the guests zero-distance touch the original pulse from China Original Fashion Design, perceiving the changing modern China.

Mary Hu, the initiator of the China's Original Fashion Design World Premiere at Canners , fashion curator Cao Yang and new media manager Jason Liu, focus on the multi-dimensional modern representation of the debut show. They will lead the cutting-edge designers Jianghua and Zeng Liuliu, the famous artist Lu Zhongping, the famous painter Zuo Fengyi and the original musician Sorandaji to focus on global vision on the Cannes international event with their unique artistic expression, will outspeak for China's Original Fashion Design an contribute for Intelligent Manufacturing in China.

