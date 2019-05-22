Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has today successfully placed a 500-million euro bond issue, with a 15-year maturity (maturing in May 2034) and a coupon of 1.625%.

Alongside this, Gecina has launched a Tender Offer on three of its outstanding series of notes, with an average maturity of four years and an average coupon of 2.15%.

These operations will enable the Group to once again extend the average maturity of its debt, under favorable financial conditions, and to continue building an optimal credit schedule.

This bond issue was up to five times oversubscribed by a top-tier base of pan-European investors, confirming the market's confidence in Gecina's credit rating.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, CM-CIC, HSBC, Natixis, NatWest Markets and Société Générale were the bookrunners for this issue.

Gecina has launched a Tender Offer, which will close on June 3, 2019, on three of its outstanding series of notes:

€500,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 30 July 2021 and which €185,800,000 is currently outstanding;

€300,000,000 2.875 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2023 and which €210,300,000 is currently outstanding; and

€500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 17 June 2024 and which €500,000,000 is currently outstanding.

BNP Paribas and Société Générale are the bookrunners for this Tender Offer.

Gecina is rated A- outlook stable by Standard Poor's and A3 outlook stable by Moody's.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell the notes referred to above, nor an invitation to participate to the Tender Offer.

The distribution of this press release may be restricted in some countries and be subject to specific regulations and persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or in any other country. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (amended). Gecina does not intend to register all or part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005706/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr