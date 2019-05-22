Regulatory News:

The Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) general shareholders' meeting was held today at the Capital 8 Conference Centre in Paris, under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Christian de Labriffe.

The quorum was established at 90.016%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the General Manager were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of 2018 annual financial statements and consolidated accounts, and the distribution of a dividend of €0.25 per share.

An update of the Group's results, business activities and developments during 2018 was presented by representatives of the General Manager, along with the outlook for the Group in France and abroad, in particular in connection with recent press announcements.

The following topics were also discussed: implementation of the Group's ESG policy, integration of Sofidy acquired in December 2018 and the steps Tikehau Capital has taken towards its shareholder community, in particular, individuals.

The detailed results of voting from today's meeting will be published on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders/AGM/Annual Shareholders Meeting 22 May 2019).

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn (as at 31 March 2019) of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005714/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors Contact:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com