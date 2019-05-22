Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Q-linea AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on 22 May 2019, Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA) held its annual general meeting for the financial year 2018 in Uppsala, whereby the following resolutions were adopted.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the complete notice of the annual general meeting. The notice of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals are available on the Company's website, www.qlinea.com. Minutes from the annual general meeting will be provided on said website within two weeks from the day of the meeting.



Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet



The annual general meeting adopted the Company's income statement and the balance sheet for the financial year 2018.



Allocation of result



In accordance with the board's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2018 and that the Company's result is carried forward.



Discharge from liability



The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the chief executive officer from liability for the financial year 2018.



Remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor



In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved that an annual fee of SEK 320,000 should be paid to the board's chairperson, and SEK 160,000 to each of the other directors.



The annual general meeting also resolved that an additional annual fee of SEK 40,000 should be paid to the chairperson of the remuneration committee, and SEK 20,000 to each of the other directors.



The annual general meeting further resolved that an additional annual fee of SEK 60,000 should be paid to the chairperson of the audit committee, and SEK 30,000 to each of the other directors.



The above fees are only payable to directors who are not employees of the Company or the Nexttobe Group.



The annual general meeting resolved that the auditor's fee is to be paid as per approved invoice.



Election of board of directors and auditor



In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved that the board shall consist of seven (7) ordinary board members and no deputy board members and on re-election of the board members Erika Kjellberg Eriksson, Mats Nilsson, Ulf Landegren, Marianne Hansson, Marcus Storch, Per-Olof Wallström and Hans Johansson. It was informed that Jon Heimer had declined re-election. Erika Kjellberg Eriksson was re-elected as chairperson of the board.



In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to appoint the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the Company's auditor.



Nomination Committee



In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved that the Company shall have a nomination committee. The nomination committee shall be comprised of one representative of each of the three largest shareholders in terms of votes according to Euroclear's transcript of the share register as per 1 September 2019.



Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives



The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board's proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.



Incentive program



In accordance with the board's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to adopt a long-term incentive programme for certain employees in the Company ("LTIP 2019").



LTIP 2019 includes a maximum of 10 current or future employees who are not participating in any previous incentive programme in the Company. However, the board may allow participants to participate in more than one programme. The participants will be granted the opportunity to receive ordinary shares, free of charge, in accordance with LTIP 2019, so called performance shares.



Further, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board to resolve on a directed issue of not more than 117,424 Class C shares to Carnegie Investment Bank to ensure delivery of shares to employees under the long-term incentive programme, as well as to secure potential social charges arising as a result of LTIP 2019, and to authorise the board to resolve on the repurchase of all issued Class C shares for the same purpose.



In addition, the annual general meeting resolved that not more than 89,350 Class C shares, after reclassification into ordinary shares, may be transferred to participants in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTIP 2019, and that not more than 28,074 Class C shares, after reclassification into ordinary shares, may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the registered price range at the relevant time, to cover any social charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of LTIP 2019.



For more information, please contact:



Jonas Jarvius, CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com,

+46 (0)70-323 77 60



Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-600 15 20



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.30 CET on May 22, 2019.



About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/bulletin-from-annual-general-meeting-in-q-linea-ab--publ-,c2822961

The following files are available for download: