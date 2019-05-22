sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,40 Euro		+0,20
+1,64 %
WKN: A0V9LA ISIN: DE000A0V9LA7 Ticker-Symbol: DAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
DATRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DATRON AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,301
12,40
20:05
12,30
12,40
18:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DATRON AG
DATRON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATRON AG12,40+1,64 %