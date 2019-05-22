More good news from DATRON as confirmation of targeted growth in 2018 (revenue up 11% at enhanced like-for-like margin) has been accompanied by similarly positive guidance for the current year. Gains should continue to be investment-led, epitomised by the full-scale roll-out of the company's 'next' tablet-based control system, driving demand in its key CNC milling machine segment, and by initial benefits from its specialist tool technology operation. Strong finances (c €10m net cash at end 2018) support investment (R&D 7% of 2018 sales) and dividend growth.

