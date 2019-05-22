Compagnie Financière Tradition: Stock dividend proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2019



The Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA to be held on May 23, 2019 at 3.30 pm to approve the company and group accounts for the 2018 financial year will vote on the distribution of dividend, in accordance with and subject to the proposal of the Board of Directors, published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 26, 2019.



The Board has proposed the dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and the distribution of one bearer share for every 35 bearer shares held («stock dividend»).



The reference share price for the stock dividend corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the Compagnie Financière Tradition bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 24 April to 22 May 2019), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 5.00, i.e. CHF 103.82.



The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 5.00 for every bearer share held and for the stock dividend CHF 2.97 (reference share price divided by 35) for every bearer share held.

