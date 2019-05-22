InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust: InterRent Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders held in Ottawa on May 21, 2019. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the REIT's management information circular dated April 10, 2019 (the "Information Circular") and is available on the REIT's website at www.interrentreit.com/MIC2019. A total of 79,838,092 units representing approximately 72% of the REIT's issued and outstanding units were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Trustees

The following nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as trustees of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, and the voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Withheld Votes Withheld as a Percentage of Votes Cast Paul Amirault 75,534,660 96.452% 2,778,324 3.548% Paul Bouzanis 75,787,655 96.775% 2,525,329 3.225% John Jussup 78,288,606 99.969% 24,378 0.031% Ronald Leslie 76,050,742 97.111% 2,262,242 2.889% Mike McGahan 78,281,338 99.960% 31,646 0.040% Cheryl Pangborn 78,288,695 99.969% 24,289 0.031%

2. Appointment of Auditors

RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the REIT until the next annual meeting of the unitholders of at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Withheld Votes Withheld as a Percentage of Votes Cast 78,595,218 99.844% 122,912 0.156%

3. Election of Trustees of InterRent Trust and Directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited

The trustees of the REIT were authorized to elect the nominees listed in the Information Circular as trustees of InterRent Trust and directors of InterRent Holdings General Partner Limited ("GP"), in each case until the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results for the GP directors are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Against Percentage of Votes Cast 71,334,662 91.089% 6,978,322 8.911%

4. Amendment to each of Unit Option Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Unit Plan

The amendments to each of the Unit Option Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Unit Plan to set the maximum aggregate number of units that may be issued under all such equity incentive compensation plans at 7% of the issued and outstanding units from time to time, and to approve the Unit Option Plan, Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Unit Plan as required by the TSX every three years, all as more fully described in the Information Circular was approved, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Against Percentage of Votes Cast 49,335,100 62.997% 28,977,884 37.003%

5. Amendment to the REIT's Declaration of Trust

The amendments to the REIT's Declaration of Trust as described in the Information Circular was approved as a special resolution, and the voting results are as follows:

Votes in Favour Percentage of Votes Cast Votes Against Percentage of Votes Cast 75,309,414 96.165% 3,003,570 3.835%

