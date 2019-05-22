o9 is supporting Navico's SI&OP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning). o9 is also helping Navico make smarter decisions, prioritize demand, and reduce expedited freight costs.

Navico has become one of the top clients for o9 Solutions in the consumer electronics industry by going live on o9's Premier AI Platform for Integrated Planning and Digital Operations. Navico and o9 share a vision for connecting the ecosystems of technology and enabling its customers to make smarter decisions, faster, and free up more human interaction time for high-value and high-enjoyment activities.

Navico is focused on creating the "Smart Boat" ecosystem, providing integration and connectivity of recreational boats for ease of use and maximum enjoyment by owners.

Similarly, o9 is focused on creating a "Connected Enterprise," where all of an organization's processes and operations are modeled in a single dynamic Enterprise Knowledge Graph, enabling transformationally faster decision-making and value creation by leveraging the latest generation of artificial intelligence solutions. In the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, o9 Solutions was recognized as a Leader, positioned Furthest on Completeness of Vision Axis1. The full report is available for download here.

Navico runs at a fast pace with innovation, launching a new product every 20 days. This rate of innovation, coupled with rapid continuous growth, presented challenges related to group-wide participation in the Sales, Inventory Operations Planning (SI&OP) process, forecast accuracy, and inventory management improvements. With o9, Navico can reduce logistics costs due to better integration of demand and finished goods planning through the SI&OP process. Additionally, Navico sells across many channels and has numerous international partners. o9's Enterprise Knowledge Graph delivers an ideal capability to organize all of these routes to market as well as effectively plan for the entire portfolio of products and services that Navico delivers to their customers.

"I truly believe o9 can be transformational to our supply chain and service to the consumer, and bring huge value to Navico," said Jim Brailey, EVP Supply Chain at Navico.

"Navico is a recognized leader of marine electronics," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. "And, through deploying o9's Premier AI Platform, they are demonstrating leadership in management, processes and technology that extends far beyond their product line. I'm glad that Navico found us, and I look forward to rapidly delivering tremendous value for them."

Plans to further extend Navico's supply chain model with o9 are already in discussion.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across the manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations-such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery-into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

About Navico

Navico is currently the world's largest marine electronics company and produces products under leading marine electronics brands: Lowrance, Simrad Yachting, B&G, and GOFREE. Navico has approximately 1,500 employees globally and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide. www.navico.com

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, Tim Payne, Amber Salley, Alex Pradhan, 7 May 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005766/en/

Contacts:

Drew Larson

214-838-3125

contact@o9solutions.com