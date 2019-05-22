WEED, Inc.: WEED Inc. and WEED Australia Ltd. Were Proud Sponsors of the Nimbin 2019 MardiGrass Rally

WEED Inc. and its subsidiaries WEED Australia Ltd., WEED Hong Kong Limited along with WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. were proud sponsors of the 2019 MardiGrass Cannabis law reform rally & gathering in Nimbin N.S.W.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / WEED, Inc., (OTCQB: BUDZ) ("WEED") announced today that it, along with its 3 subsidiaries, were proud sponsors of Nimbin's Annual MardiGrass Festival held in Nimbin, Australia on May 3rd - May 5th 2019. This gathering, which first occurred spontaneously in 1993 in response to a law enforcement crackdown on Cannabis providers has been a local fixture of the community ever since. Held to protest the legality (or lack thereof) of Cannabis, educate the public of the benefits of Cannabis, and celebrate Australia's Cannabis culture, the event has become the best known Cannabis rally in all of Australia. The festival began with an opening protest march, had many educational speakers, demonstrations and forums on cannabis law reform, and culminated with a rally and parade. It's natural that WEED Inc. and its subsidiaries WEED Australia Ltd. played an active role in celebrating this exciting smoke filled rally and is thrilled to help bring about change with as much fun as possible.

"Nimbin's MardiGrass festival resonates the values of WEED Inc." commented WEEDs Founder Glenn E. Martin. Mr. Martin has more than 49 years of experience advocating for the cannabis industry, and for reforms to cannabis regulations.

WEED Inc. is leading the way in the global cannabis research sector with its "Cannabis Genomic Study" which is presently in phase two of a five year study in USA. The Company plans to use the data collected and defined to create new cannabis-derived treatments, therapies and compounds for both man and beast.

WEED, Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, WEED Australia Ltd., is a committed major player in the emerging Australian Cannabis marketplace. In March 2018, WEED Australia Ltd. established its non-profit research foundation The Cannabis Institute of Australia. The C.I.A. was founded with the goal of creating a Scientific Advisory Council to establish Australian national protocols and procedures backed by scientific research.

WEED Australia Ltd. is now firmly planted in the fertile ground of Australia's burgeoning Cannabis industry. Both WEED Inc. and WEED Australia Ltd. continue to develop lasting connections with like-minded researchers, politicians, scientists, advocates, and other long-standing voices in the struggle towards reform and legalization of Cannabis and Hemp products throughout Australia. With that background, WEED Australia Ltd. was proud to be a sponsor of the Nimbin 2019 MardiGrass.

WEED Australia Ltd., Managing Director, Patrick Brodnik says, "The public, at large, needs to be informed about the medicinal benefits of Cannabis. Organizations like the Australian Cannabis University are actively playing their part. If everyone supports each other, we believe we will finally see the laws repealed and people will have access to this wonderful herb again."

Glenn E. Martin, WEED Inc., Founder & Chairman, added; "Thanks to my fellow Hippie & Friend, Dolph Cooke "the Dean of Green" who has kept true to his word and goals for ACU! STAY HIGH on life my friend. Congrats to Nimbin for another incredible year."

About WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia

WEED Australia Ltd.'s corporate strategy is to become a leader in cannabis and hemp research and development in Australia. To support this goal WEED Australia Ltd. has assembled a highly qualified team of well-respected Ph.D.'s, scientists, researchers and business experts with the goal of establishing an export industry.

About WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd.

WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. was established to build and expand WEED, Inc.'s global presence. In support of WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd., WEED, Inc. has entered into an exclusive license and assignment agreement with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Ltd., Israel. The agreement is for five patents, technology and know-how relating to formulations for the administration and delivery of cannabinoid compounds. These patents were developed by Prof. Elka Touitou at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Human clinical trials using these five patents, technology, research and know-how are anticipated to commence in the 4th quarter 2019.

WEED Israel Cannabis Ltd. is currently obtaining licenses to grow, cultivate, process, extract, and manufacture cannabis based products for the Israeli domestic and broader international markets.

About Sangre AT, LLC DBA Sangre BioSciences

Sangre AT, LLC (dba 'Sangre BioSciences'), WEED, Inc.'s wholly owned US subsidiary, is a plant genomic research and breeding company that contracts with top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre BioSciences, please visit www.sangreagrotech.com .

About WEED Hong Kong Limited

WEED Hong Kong Limited was established March 2019 as an International subsidiarity of WEED Inc USA. A special purpose holding company for development of our Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights and intellectual Property for company and brands of WEED Inc. on a global basis. Glenn E Martin, Director, President, CEO. Nicole Marie Breen, Director and company Treasurer. Ed Lehman, of Lehman, Le and Xu Corporate Services Limited, is appointed the corporate secretary. Registered office: Lehman, Lee and Xu. Suite 3313, Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. ( BUDZ ) is currently a USA-based fully-reporting public company. WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically-integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and strategically placed collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brand.

WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments, therapies and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law for WEED, Inc. and its subsidiaries in foreign locations. For additional information about WEED Inc, please visit: www.WEEDIncUSA.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of WEED, Inc.'s securities, here or abroad, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state or country in which offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or country.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process.

We may not be able to enter into binding agreements related to the subject matter of this press release on terms favorable to us or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Glenn E. Martin

(520) 818-8582

info@WEEDIncUSA.com

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546233/WEED-Inc-and-WEED-Australia-Ltd-Were-Proud-Sponsors-of-the-Nimbin-2019-MardiGrass-Rally