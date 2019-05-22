Professionals From All Communications Infrastructure Sectors Convene in Atlanta to Discuss the Upcoming Global 5G Deployment

Working in partnership, Capacity Media, BroadGroup, ITW, Layer123 and TowerXchange today jointly announce the inaugural Communications Infrastructure Summit 2019 (Comms Infra), where wireless, network infrastructure and data center leaders collaborate for 5G deployment. To support preparations for the release of 5G, these companies have come together to host the Communications Infrastructure Summit 2019, an event taking place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. The event will coincide with the final day of ITW 2019.

Supported by ING, Telxius, Everstream, Microsoft and MBC, the Communications Infrastructure Summit 2019 brings a full array of communications infrastructure experts together to collaborate in preparation for the highly anticipated global deployment of commercial 5G. Thought leaders will deliver keynotes and engage in panel discussions, offering strategies and insights to prepare for network upgrades on an unprecedented scale. Wholesale carriers, fiber, small cell and tower providers, mobile, edge, data center, software and hardware developers will also enjoy a networking breakfast and lunch and an evening drinks reception. Participants can expect to leave the Communications Infrastructure Summit 2019 with a clear understanding of how to better deliver a fully-functioning 5G network both practically and economically.

"We are excited to support this collaboration within the communications infrastructure ecosystem at such a critical stage of 5G development," said Ros Irving, CEO of Capacity Media and Euromoney Telecoms Division Director. "The Communications Infrastructure Summit offers an opportunity for the best and brightest to converge on Atlanta and develop better, more effective strategies to enable the success of the forthcoming 5G network rollout."

Participants are urged to register now, as the early bird offer expires May 24, 2019. Discounts are available for groups and ITW 2019 registered attendees.

Sponsorship packages offer companies an opportunity to join the conversation and be recognized as an agent of growth within the communications infrastructure sector. Companies interested in sponsorship for the Communications Infrastructure Summit 2019 can learn more here.

To learn more about the Communications Infrastructure Summit 2019, please follow this link.

About the event organizers

BroadGroup is an information media technology and professional service company providing a value chain of consulting and research, publication and preeminent conference brands including the annual Datacloud Global Congress.

Capacity Media is an essential source of news and events in today's telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider marketplace.

ITW (International Telecoms Week) is the annual meeting for the global wholesale telecoms industry, providing a platform for 6,939 delegates from 2,081 companies and more than 135 countries to meet together and network.

Layer123 is a new generation business information and networking service provider, specializing in enabling knowledge exchange between network strategy professionals.

TowerXchange is an open community for thought leaders in the emerging market towers industry.

