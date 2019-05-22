AssetWorks LLC: AssetWorks Expands Risk Management Offering With Acquisition of Emerson Software Solutions, Inc.

Acquisition Provides Springboard for Future Innovation, Helps Customers Take a More Holistic Approach to Risk Management

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / AssetWorks today announced that on May 7, 2019 it acquired the assets of Emerson Software Solutions, Inc. (Emerson), a provider of risk management information systems based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The eRIMS platform from Emerson offers users a robust and dynamic solution to manage risk within their organizations. With modules for incident and claims management, policy management, environmental compliance, driver safety, and more, eRIMS provides a comprehensive look at risk exposures and facilitates risk mitigation, in addition to enabling more strategic decision making.

"Historically, we've had a lot of success helping our customers address their property risk needs," said Michael Borello, EVP, AssetWorks. "A customer-centric approach to innovation has enabled us to assemble the only, complete property risk data management solution on the market. However, it's always been a goal of ours to be able to provide our customers with a solution to address additional types of risk. The Emerson acquisition, which brings with it both eRIMS and a talented team, allows us to do that."

Emerson has been providing risk management software and consulting services for more than 25 years. What started, in the 1990s, as an effort to provide solutions for companies struggling to abide by and measure new EPA restrictions has evolved to include a much more comprehensive approach to risk management. This rich history of innovation, driven by the needs of the market, is the perfect complement to the AssetWorks approach.

"We're looking forward to combining the knowledge of the Emerson team with our expertise in public-sector risk management to help eRIMS reach new heights," said Christian Gutierrez, VP Operations and Product Management, AssetWorks. "We currently work with a large number of Public Entity Risk Pools and State Departments of Risk Management and recognize they have unique needs. We fully intend to keep our customers and prospects in mind as we move into the next era of AssetWorks' Enterprise Risk Management solutions. This is a very exciting time for us, for our existing solutions, for eRIMS, and for our customers."

