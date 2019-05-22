Topcon Positioning Group announces the next generation flight planning system for its rotary-wing aerial UAV offering Intel Mission Control Software. The new software is designed to facilitate automated flight planning, managing missions, and data handling for the Intel Falcon 8+ Drone Topcon Edition and its available payload options.

The software is designed to increase accuracy with advanced mapping features that allow operators to easily set project parameters and prepare missions using presets for 2D areas like polygon, corridor and city grid, as well as 3D structures like towers, buildings and facades.

"Operators can take advantage of 2D and 3D map views with the ability to import more precise project details and parameters, including restricted airspace, and support to adapt flight planning over difficult terrain. It features the ability to import elevation, KML, GeoTIFF and Shapefiles for real life visualizations targeted for accurate planning. Plus, expanded preset options support automated flight including circle of interest, panorama, and 2D and 3D missions with automatic elevation and terrain adoption," said Charles Rihner, vice president of planning for Topcon Emerging Business.

Additionally, the software includes automatic pre-flight safety and system checks while in mission planning. "Operators will receive detailed communication such as estimated battery life, airspace integration, ground and object safety limits, maximum dive and climb rate, minimum and maximum altitude, camera speed, number of images, camera storage, GSD check, and target photo coverage and quality," said Rihner.

The flight planning software is also designed to improve data handling and export to support easier data processing. "It includes automated image matching and geotagging of images during data import, for increased time saving. Operators can preview and inspect the quality of the collected data, including individual images, as well as an overview of data coverage. Then, they can quickly and easily access and export flight data, and filter datasets for easier processing," said Rihner.

