Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, invites shareholders, the investment community and the media to listen to a live webcast of its Investor Day Conference from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT on June 4, 2019. At the event, John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Edwards, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO Versace, and Pierre Denis, CEO Jimmy Choo, will provide an overview of the Company's future growth initiatives.

The webcast, including a slide presentation, may be accessed at the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005739/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

jean.fontana@icrinc.com

or

Jennifer Davis

(646) 677-1813

jennifer.davis@icrinc.com



Media:

Dinesh Kandiah

(917) 934-2427

press@capriholdings.com