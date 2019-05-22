MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2019

All Resolutions Proposed by the Company's Management Approved

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Management at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, including:

The discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2018 financial year

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2019 financial year

Resolution on the increase in the number of Supervisory Board members

Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members

Resolution on the election procedure of Supervisory Board members

Resolution on the adjustment of the Supervisory Board remuneration

Resolution on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2019-I under exclusion of subscription rights for the purpose of serving "Restricted Stock Units" to be issued to senior managers and employees of MorphoSys US Inc.

At the Annual General Meeting 2019 of MorphoSys AG, 65.78 % of the current share capital were represented.

"We are pleased to welcome Sharon Curran to the Supervisory Board and look forward to working with her," said Dr. Marc Cluzel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG. "Based on her vast commercial experience in the global healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry, she will be a valuable support to MorphoSys in the future."

"On behalf of the Management Board and the Company, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust," commented Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on http://www.morphosys.com/agm.

About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 29 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys's antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), has been granted U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has approximately 330 employees. More information at https://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

MorphoSys forward looking statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies, including its financial guidance for 2019, the commencement, timing and results of clinical trials and release of clinical data both in respect of its proprietary product candidates and of product candidates of its collaborators, the development of commercial capabilities, in particular with respect to tafasitamab (MOR208), and the transition of MorphoSys to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, the expected time of launch of tafasitamab, interaction with regulators, including the potential approval of MorphoSys' current or future drug candidates, including discussions with the FDA regarding the potential approval to market tafasitamab and expected royalty and milestone payments in connection with MorphoSys's collaborations. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations regarding its financial guidance for 2019, the commencement, timing and results of clinical trials and release of clinical data both in respect of its proprietary product candidates and of product candidates of its collaborators, the development of commercial capabilities, in particular with respect to tafasitamab and the transition of MorphoSys to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, the expected time of launch of tafasitamab, interaction with regulators, including the potential approval of MorphoSys' current or future drug candidates, including discussions with the FDA regarding the potential approval to market tafasitamab, and expected royalty and milestone payments in connection with MorphoSys's collaborations, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Sarah Fakih

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Director Corporate Communications & IR

Dr. Julia Neugebauer

Director Corporate Communications & IR

Dr. Verena Kupas

Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546262/MorphoSys-AG-Reports-Outcome-of-Annual-General-Meeting-2019