Polsinelli: POLSINELLI's Dan Flanigan to Speak at Opal Group's Opportunity Zones Forum on June 3rd in New York

Flanigan to Highlight New OZ Regulations and Expanded Program Opportunities for Startups and Other Operating Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Am Law 100 firm POLSINELLI's Dan Flanigan, Managing Partner of the firm's New York City office, will deliver a presentation titled, "Startups and Other Operating Businesses in Opportunity Zones," at Opal Group's Opportunity Zones Forum 2019 which will be held Monday, June 3rd, at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York.

Date: Monday, June 3, 2019

Time: 11:55 AM - 12:15 PM ET

Title: Startups and Other Operating Businesses in Opportunity Zones

Location: Crowne Plaza Times Square - New York, NY

Flanigan commented: "The recent second round of OZ regulations from the U.S. Treasury Department expanded opportunities for startups and other operating businesses to take advantage of the OZ program. This has been a somewhat analytically neglected aspect of the OZ rollout. The variables are complex and require deep analysis and creative predictive imagination concerning the possible growth arcs of different types of enterprises. It is complex but also potentially very financially rewarding for developers and landlords, on the one hand, and the owners of operating businesses on the other. I look forward to sharing the latest insights and analysis of our firm's OZ practice group on this vital subject."

