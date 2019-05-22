Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) ("EnscoRowan" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has determined that the Company will not pay a regular quarterly cash dividend. Prior to completing the Company's merger in April 2019, legacy Ensco shareholders received a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.01 per share and legacy Rowan shareholders did not receive a regular quarterly cash dividend.

