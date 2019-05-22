Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center - Reveals Ideas for a Performing Arts Center

THOMPSON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / China currently has tens of thousands of students who want to follow a major in the performing arts, media and communication curriculum, however only a fraction get accepted to colleges that offer such programs. PWC's China Entertainment and Media Art Outlook 2018-2022 states the CAGR is 9.7% in Cinema Market, 16.3% in Internet Video, 7.2% in Music, Radio and Podcast, and 7.9% in Traditional Television. In 2017, "China's box office revenue reached $8.2 billion dollars. Movie box office increased by 18.3%. It is estimated that by 2022, China's total box office revenue will reach 14.2 billion dollars, with a 9.7% CAGR". Globally, PWC expects in the Outlook Segments Findings "this increase is driven by Asian-Pacific markets led by China, whose box-office revenue is on track to exceed that of the US in 2020".

Traditional television and screen, in addition to online TV series and films with intellectual property rights is becoming more and more popular in China, especially internet novel adaptation. Many new generation actors, actresses, and production teams are increasing to grow and develop based on this study. Along with this growth of the Chinese Media Market, there is an increase in related career development. A cooperated organization of Thompson Education Center has held one of the largest youth cultural and artistic exhibition activities and qualification trials in China. In recent years, the participants of provincial rematch have nearly 400,000 to 500,000 people per year. The age of the participants, from 4 to 18 years old are children who plan to get professional development in art media.

Thompson Education Center (TEC) will work with a Television Academy subordinate to a Chinese TV Station, which has over ten thousand students, to start a 3+1 program. A 3+1 program is when students study in Chinese universities for 3 years and then come to the United States to a TEC campus to study for 1 year. In addition, TEC has signed contracts with media companies and training centers to provide children and students either short-term training or other education programs. Thompson Education Center offers summer camps, short-term training, an associate or undergraduate degree with license or a certification in performing arts, fashion modeling, movie media and production programs. Thompson hopes to build a platform for students to learn international and professional media art training and education. After the construction is complete, TEC's campus will have different classrooms tailored to each specialty including music, dance, performing, and various studios.

Thompson Education Center will also showcase Broadway shows for the students in its very own Performing Art Center. Students can also write their own script, rehearse, produce and perform the entire drama on the stage in the Performing Art Center. In addition, Miss Global China, Beauty Contest Candidates Training, Award Nights and other pageants will be held at the Education Center's campus and stadium. Both online and practical courses and training will give students a complete training session and professional instructors to help them learn improve their skills.

