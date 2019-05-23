SINGAPORE, May 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derek Ung as the General Manager, Enterprise Sales for Singapore. In this position, Derek will focus on new strategic initiatives to expand the region's sales and marketing efforts, as well as establish new partnerships to expand its channel.



Derek brings over 20 years of experience selling high-value solutions with a proven track record for building high-performance sales teams in the Asia region. In addition, he has extensive experience in global services management and customer relationships to help reach their organizational objectives.



"We are pleased to have Derek on our sales team," commented Mr. Jacky Kwok, Chief Commercial Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC. "His strategic understanding of Mainland China, Asia Pacific and Europe, combined with his vertical market expertise will foster increased support for channel partners and customers in the region. With his extensive experience in driving go-to-market strategies for ICT solution in emerging markets, we are confident Derek will help us to expand our ASEAN market share and channel partner portfolio."



Derek has proven to be a visionary leader who possesses great insight of the ICT market in ASEAN. Prior to joining CITIC Telecom CPC, Derek held various senior positions at international corporations, including Commercial Director at Biqmind and Global Account Director at BT Global Services. At BT Global Services, Mr Ung was instrumental in generating new revenue for the company.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.



As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18+ Cloud service centers, 30 data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.



At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."



For more information please visit http://www.citictel-cpc.com/



