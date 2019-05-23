Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full

Wereldhave repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full
On 22 May 2019 Wereldhave N.V. repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full. None of the bondholders exercised its conversion rights.
The repayment was mainly funded with drawings under the Group's committed credit facilities. These facilities, amounting to €430m, were entirely undrawn prior to the repayment due to the disposal of Wereldhave's Finnish business in December 2018.
Ruud van Maanen
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Ruud.van.maanen@wereldhave.com
+ 31 (0) 20 702 78 43
Attachment
- Press Release Wereldhave repaid its €250m convertible bond in full 23 May 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3217bf9c-a5fa-464d-a540-6795f4cc90e4)