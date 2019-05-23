Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full

Wereldhave repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full

On 22 May 2019 Wereldhave N.V. repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full. None of the bondholders exercised its conversion rights.

The repayment was mainly funded with drawings under the Group's committed credit facilities. These facilities, amounting to €430m, were entirely undrawn prior to the repayment due to the disposal of Wereldhave's Finnish business in December 2018.

