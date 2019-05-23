sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,84 Euro		-0,06
-0,27 %
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,813
22,133
08:41
21,84
21,90
08:40
23.05.2019 | 07:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full

Wereldhave repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full

On 22 May 2019 Wereldhave N.V. repaid its maturing €250m convertible bond in full. None of the bondholders exercised its conversion rights.
The repayment was mainly funded with drawings under the Group's committed credit facilities. These facilities, amounting to €430m, were entirely undrawn prior to the repayment due to the disposal of Wereldhave's Finnish business in December 2018.

Ruud van Maanen
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Ruud.van.maanen@wereldhave.com
+ 31 (0) 20 702 78 43

Attachment

  • Press Release Wereldhave repaid its €250m convertible bond in full 23 May 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3217bf9c-a5fa-464d-a540-6795f4cc90e4)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)