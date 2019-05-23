80,000 sq. ft. landmark office development featuring historic warehouse buildings

IPUT plc ("IPUT") is pleased to launch the Tropical Fruit Warehouse, an 80,000 sq.ft. landmark office development on Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2 over-looking the Samuel Beckett bridge and River Liffey.

30-32 Sir John Rogerson's Quay is the last remaining original warehouse on the quays and, from 1892, were used for the importation of tropical fruit into Ireland. The buildings are being redeveloped by IPUT as the Tropical Fruit Warehouse in recognition of this unique history. The transformative scheme, which has been designed by Henry J Lyons Architects in partnership with renowned façade specialists, Octatube, will deliver over 80,000 sq. ft. of unique river front offices centred around a restored warehouse to include a new six storey office block at the rear overlooking a public square. The design incorporates two floating, fully glazed office floors which cantilever over the warehouse building providing unparalleled panoramic views over the River Liffey.

In keeping with IPUT's long term approach to investing, the building has been designed to meet the highest sustainability credentials and will also incorporate a significant investment in the public realm creating a vibrant pedestrian connection from the River Liffey to Whitaker Square at the rear.

Construction has commenced and is scheduled for completion in Spring 2021.

IPUT Chief Executive, Niall Gaffney, said: "The redevelopment of The Tropical Fruit Warehouse is a great opportunity for IPUT to create a landmark office property that is crafted to optimise flexibility and deliver light filled space with panoramic views over the River Liffey and Dublin's skyline.

We are long term investors and as such we have deliberately pushed the boundaries to develop a building that meets the highest global standards in design and sustainability."

Visit: www.tropicalfruitwarehouse.com

Joint letting agents for the Tropical Fruit Warehouse are Savills and Cushman Wakefield.

About IPUT plc

IPUT plc, is largest owner of office buildings in Dublin. IPUT's portfolio comprises 89 properties with a net asset value of €2.5 billionThis portfolio is 470,000 sq. m. (5 million sq. ft.) of institutional grade, prime commercial real-estate and includes large scale offices, retail and logistics assets with a focus on offices in Dublin's core central business district.

Visit: www.iput.com

About the Tropical Fruit Warehouse

The Tropical Fruit Warehouse at 30-32 Sir John Rogerson's Quay will offer occupiers a unique waterfront location in the heart of Dublin's docklands.

The development in excess of 80,000 sq. ft. will include a new six storey office block at the rear of the site overlooking an existing public square; and, restoration of the original warehouse building incorporating the addition of two floating, fully glazed office floors which will cantilever over the protected structure providing panoramic views over the River Liffey.

The development and extension to the protected structure minimises the impact on the original fabric of the warehouses and respects the historically significant elements of the original buildings. The original granite features; restored trusses; and exposed brick and stone walls will create a working experience and an environment like no other.

Key elements of the restoration and which make the development truly unique include:

The original roof trusses, dating from the late 19 th century, are being taken off-site for a complete restoration; and will give the warehouses unique character when completed.

century, are being taken off-site for a complete restoration; and will give the warehouses unique character when completed. Remnants of the Hibernian Marine School (c. 1773) were discovered and a section of historical wall will now form an integral part of the scheme.

Two granite carved figureheads hang over the doors of the building. These were originally keystones representing Anna Livia and the Atlantic, and were sculpted by Edward Smyth, an eminent Georgian architect.

The development will also feature slab to slab glazing and in conjunction with efficient floorplates will allow for natural light to penetrate throughout creating an excellent working environment. In addition to this, tenants will be able to take advantage of the generous 3.5m (generally) floor to slab height to create a unique workspace. Additionally, the reception height will be doubled, allowing all blocks to be linked with a 2-storey high glazed façade.

The scheme incorporates a significant investment in the public realm, with a new pedestrian walkway linking Hanover Street East, Whitaker Square and Sir John Rogerson's Quay creating a vibrant social and collaboration space with the backdrop of the exposed brick and stone walls from the refurbished warehouse.

The Tropical Fruit Warehouse has also been designed to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency credentials in the market including: being one of the first refurbishment projects to be completed to the new Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) standards; designed to LEED Platinum standards, the highest rating achievable in the green building classification process; and, the building will be WELL Gold enabled, allowing tenants to pursue this occupant focused standard if desirable.

