PRESS RELEASE Paris, 23 May 2019 CHANGES TO THE ALD BOARD OF DIRECTORS In line with announcements made on 28 March 2019, ALD confirms changes to its Board of Directors following resolutions approved at its Shareholder Meeting held on 22 May 2019: · Renewal of Karine Destre-Bohn as Director · Renewal of Patricia Lacoste as Director · Renewal of Michael Masterson as Director · Appointment of Philippe Heim as Director · Ratification of the cooptation of Bernardo Sanchez-Incera as Director · Ratification of the cooptation of Laura Carrère as Director At the Board meeting held following the Shareholder Meeting Philippe Heim was elected as Chairman of the Board, replacing Didier Hauguel, who will remain as Director. Post these changes, the composition of the Board of Directors of ALD is as follows: · Philippe Heim, Chairman of the Board · Mike Masterson · Laura Carrère · Karine Destre-Bohn · Xavier Durand · Didier Hauguel · Patricia Lacoste · Nathalie Leboucher · Christophe Périllat · Bernardo Sanchez-Incera Press contact: Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With over 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.68 million vehicles (at end March 2019). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale.

May 23, 2019 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)