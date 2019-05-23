Publicis Groupe annonce la nomination de Delphine Stricker au poste de VP, Directeur de la Communication

Publicis Groupe Appoints Delphine Stricker as

VP, Director of Communication

Paris, 23, May 2019 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the appointment of Delphine Stricker as VP, Director of Communication, effective June 1, 2019.

Reporting directly to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe, Delphine Stricker will be in charge of Publicis Groupe's communication globally.

Delphine Stricker, 49, was a partner consultant at Image 7 since 2014. Previously, she was a consultant in corporate and financial communication between 1998 to 2002 and between 2010 to 2014. Prior to this, she was the communication and press officer, of Alain Lamassoure, Minister Delegate for the Budget and Government Spokesperson from 1995 to 1997, and between 2002 et 2007, of Alain Lambert, Minister Delegate for the Budget and Budget Reform, Jean Louis Borloo, Minister for Employment, Labour and Social Cohesion and Jean François Copé, Minister Delegate for the Budget and State Reform, Spokesperson for the Government between 2002 to 2007.She was then appointed Head of the Press office of the Prime Minister François Fillon from 2007 to 2009.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe said, "With Delphine's extensive experience in communication, she brings valuable skills in communication strategy, press relations, financial communication and crisis communication to the Groupe and our agencies. I'm looking forward to having her on board where her expertise will help to further showcase the capabilities, talents and unique strength of Publicis Groupe around the world".

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 75,000 professionals.

