Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces that it has made significant progress on the financing of the planned acquisition of Epsilon which was announced on April 14, 2019.

The Groupe has previously announced that it would finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and cash on hand. The total amount is secured by a fully-underwritten bridge loan, a portion of which the Groupe intends to refinance through a term loan. It considers that the syndications of both the bridge loan and term loan are now completed for all practical purposes on the basis of commitments received by prospective lenders. These commitments are subject to legal documentation. In this context, the Groupe also decided to refinance its current revolving credit facility agreement. The Groupe considers that the syndication of that facility is also completed for all practical purposes, subject to legal documentation.

As a reminder, the acquisition of Epsilon remains subject to customary approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2019.

