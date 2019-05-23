Introducing ModelCenter MBSE 2.0 for MagicDraw

Attend our free webinar on June 04 to get a sneak peek at ModelCenter MBSE's new integration methods, user experience, and capabilities!

BLACKSBURG, Virginia, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Integration is proud to announce the first release of an entirely new analysis integration framework for MagicDraw and CAMEO Systems Modeler called ModelCenter MBSE. ModelCenter MBSE for MagicDraw has been designed from the ground up to be more flexible and easier to use than ever. It allows engineers to integrate any set of analysis tools with their MagicDraw SysML model to validate system behavior, verify requirements satisfaction, and optimize the system design - reducing cost, shortening development times, and resulting in a better product.

ModelCenter MBSE 2.0 for MagicDraw includes the following new features and capabilities:

New intuitive User Interface

Ability to connect analysis to the systems model without using SysML Parametric Diagrams

More flexible and powerful methods for requirements verification

New more native integration with Behavioral Diagrams

"We are excited to introduce No Magic users to the next generation in MBSE Integration capabilities," said Dr. Scott Ragon, Director, Technical Business Development of Phoenix Integration. "ModelCenter MBSE for MagicDraw makes it easier than ever for engineers to validate system requirements using any engineering analysis or software tool."

About Phoenix Integration

Phoenix Integration's ModelCenter is the environment for Model Based Engineering. ModelCenter is a vendor-neutral software framework for creating and automating multi-tool workflows, optimizing product designs, and enabling Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE). It is used by leading organizations worldwide to reduce development costs, improve engineering efficiency, stimulate innovation, and design more competitive products. Successful applications can be found in multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, energy, heavy industry, and shipbuilding. For more information, visit www.phoenix-int.com .

About MagicDraw

MagicDraw is a visual UML, SysML, BPMN, and UPDM modeling tool with team collaboration support. Designed for business analysts, software analysts, programmers, and QA engineers, this dynamic and versatile development tool facilitates analysis and design of object oriented systems and databases.

