ZetaDisplay AB: Anders Pettersson purchases 140,016 shares in ZetaDisplay

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:ZETA) announces that board member Anders Pettersson has purchased 140,016 shares in ZetaDisplay during the period of May 21-22, 2019. The purchase corresponds to a total value of SEK 3.1 million. The transaction was made on Nasdaq Stockholm. This is evident from the transparency register of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI).

Malmö May 23, 2019

