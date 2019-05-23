Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received a contract from Elektrarna Detmarovice a.s. a member of CEZ Group in the Czech Republic for the full-scale renovation of the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system at the Detmarovice Power Station. The contract covers one FGD unit provided by MHPS in 1997. The introduction of advanced desulfurization technologies will bring the plant's sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions to a level that conforms to the new BREF (best available techniques reference) requirements for SO2/Dust emissions issued by the European Union (EU). Completion and delivery are scheduled for mid-2020.MHPS is the primary contractor for the project. Together with its European subsidiary, MHPS will handle the design, manufacture, installation, and trial operation of the FGD system having a 300 MW capacity for the coal-fired power facility. MHPS also will dispatch engineers to the site to provide support from trial operations to handover. This project will enable the plant to meet strict EU regulations on SOx emissions.MHPS had consolidated its environmental technologies from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd., giving it the capacity to offer an integrated Air Quality Control System (AQCS) comprising FGD, denitrification, and dust collection systems. This centralization established the foundation for MHPS as one of the world's few manufacturers capable of offering comprehensive proposals and systems. Utilizing world-leading technologies and reliability, MHPS has contributed to considerable reductions in air pollutants such as sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and particulate matter, significantly improving air quality and the global environment.MHPS has delivered more than 300 FGD systems to the global market. The company was the market share leader in 2018, securing 61.5% of the projects.(1) Since 2014, MHPS has held the world's largest market share at 40%, for facilities with a combined 41,500 MW of output for a total of five years.Advancing ahead, MHPS' focus will seek to spread FGD and other AQCS technologies across Europe, where electricity demand is projected to grow amid a trend toward tighter emissions regulations. Power generators would be enabled to continue to provide the energy supplies that are essential to economic development, while contributing to the conservation of the global environment.(1) FGD systems installed in thermal power generation facilities with output of 5MW and higher, based on figures from technology owners. Source: McCoy Power Report, a U.S. market research firm offering detailed analysis on the global power generation business.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.