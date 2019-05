ADL Bionatur Solutions (ADL-BS) recently reported Q119 results, showing positive €0.11m EBITDA, and over 134% year-on-year revenue growth to €10m, driven by 180% growth in contract manufacturing (CMO). After increasing our margin assumptions and rolling forward our estimates, we now obtain an NPV of €163.1m, translating into an equity valuation of €3.02 per share (from €2.37 previously) after adjusting for net debt.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...