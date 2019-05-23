At the request of Slitevind AB, 556453-2819, Slitevind AB's shares will be traded on First North as from May 27, 2019. The company has 5,352,067 shares as per today's date. Short name: SLITE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,352,067 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006964847 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174120 -------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556453-2819 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 7000 Utilities --------------- 7500 Utilities --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission on +46 8-684 05 800.